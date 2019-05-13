Arrest warrant for Thobela FM presenter
A popular gospel show presenter at Thobela FM is expected to hand herself in to police for allegedly conspiring to kill a former lover.
Limpopo police yesterday said a warrant of arrest for the radio presenter, who cannot be named until she appears in court, had been issued.
She will be a co-accused in the kidnapping and attempted murder case against Peter Mongadi, 42, a pastor who is believed to be her boyfriend and Mabetha Mapoulo, 44.
She is expected to hand herself over to the police and appear in court this morning alongside the two men.
The presenter's ex-boyfriend, who is a councillor in the Polokwane municipality, was almost killed three years ago.
Intensive police investigations linked the presenter to the incident.
Police confirmed yesterday that a warrant of arrest has been issued against the presenter and that she has been ordered to hand herself over at the Seshego police station.
"We can confirm that a popular female gospel presenter at Thobela FM is expected to hand herself over in relation to a charge of conspiracy to the murder of a councillor with whom she allegedly had an affair," said police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe.
He said the case was "very complex" and that they were expecting to make more arrests.
The victim, Steve Mashabela, who is an ANC councillor, was allegedly kidnapped, tied with cable ties and bundled into the boot of his car after he was found in the company of the radio presenter at his home in Kwena Moloto village near Seshego on November 3 2016.
The presenter was left unharmed when the three men drove off with Mashabela in the direction of Lebowakgomo, where they stopped next to Chuene Dam.
They then doused the car with petrol with Mashabela inside and set it alight.
Mashabela, 45, managed to kick the door open and escaped with burn wounds to his head and hands.
"At the moment we are not in a position to say much about the matter because our investigations are still at a sensitive stage," Ngoepe said.
Approached for comment yesterday, Mashabela said he was happy that the person responsible for conspiring to kill him has been identified and will face the full might of the law.
He said, however, that he is no longer involved with the woman and wants the law to take its course.
"I suffered severe injuries as a result of the attack on me not knowing that the woman with whom I had an affair was responsible for conspiring to kill me. I could have lost my life had it not been for the grace of God," he said.
Ngoepe said the woman would face charges of conspiracy to murder, defeating the ends of justice, perjury and conspiracy to kidnapping.