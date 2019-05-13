Arrest warrant for Thobela FM presenter

A popular gospel show presenter at Thobela FM is expected to hand herself in to police for allegedly conspiring to kill a former lover.

Limpopo police yesterday said a warrant of arrest for the radio presenter, who cannot be named until she appears in court, had been issued.

She will be a co-accused in the kidnapping and attempted murder case against Peter Mongadi, 42, a pastor who is believed to be her boyfriend and Mabetha Mapoulo, 44.

She is expected to hand herself over to the police and appear in court this morning alongside the two men.

The presenter's ex-boyfriend, who is a councillor in the Polokwane municipality, was almost killed three years ago.

Intensive police investigations linked the presenter to the incident.

Police confirmed yesterday that a warrant of arrest has been issued against the presenter and that she has been ordered to hand herself over at the Seshego police station.

"We can confirm that a popular female gospel presenter at Thobela FM is expected to hand herself over in relation to a charge of conspiracy to the murder of a councillor with whom she allegedly had an affair," said police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe.