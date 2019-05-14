Cheetahs agree to release coach Smith to the Italian national team

The Cheetahs have agreed to release coach Franco Smith to the Italian national team at the end of the year.

Smith who is the Cheetahs head coach and director of rugby will take over the reins of the Azzurri on January 1 next year in a deal that should keep him there until after the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Smith will replace Irishman Conor O’Shea who has been Italy’s national coach since 2016.

Italy have won just six of their 38 Tests under O’Shea and in that period they failed to win a match in the Six Nations.

Smith will be the second South African to coach the Azzurri after Nick Mallett who held the position from 2007 to 2011.