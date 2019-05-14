'Inkabi' nabbed after five murders in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal
A man believed to have been involved in a string of murders in KZN and at a Soweto hostel was arrested after a shootout with police on Monday.
According to police, the man is facing 13 murder charges — five for murder, and the others for attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm. The crimes are alleged to have taken place in Meadowlands, Msinga and Osizweni, among others.
"Information was received by members of the Soweto Flying Squad of a suspect who is wanted for a number of cases ranging from attempted murders to murder," police spokesperson Cpt Kay Makhubele.
The responding officers then went to the Caltex petrol station at corner of Ndlovu and Phela roads in Orlando West. When the man saw the police, he reportedly ran towards Dube hostel.
A shootout then occurred, according to Makhubele.
"During the shootout, a bystander was injured on the leg. Police shot back and hit suspect on the buttocks," he said.
The murder suspect was taken to hospital under police guard. The bystander was also taken to hospital.
The suspect is expected to appear in court soon.
According to Makhubele, the suspect is still being profiled to determine how many other cases he might have been involved in.