'Inkabi' nabbed after five murders in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal

A man believed to have been involved in a string of murders in KZN and at a Soweto hostel was arrested after a shootout with police on Monday.

According to police, the man is facing 13 murder charges — five for murder, and the others for attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm. The crimes are alleged to have taken place in Meadowlands, Msinga and Osizweni, among others.

"Information was received by members of the Soweto Flying Squad of a suspect who is wanted for a number of cases ranging from attempted murders to murder," police spokesperson Cpt Kay Makhubele.