Community sets suspected bakery van robbers alight

Two Mpumalanga men accused of robbing bakery vans have been burnt to death in Masoyi.

The community told Sowetan they took the law into their own hands on Friday evening because they had not received bread deliveries in the area for more than three weeks. Bakeries were not delivering bread to the area due to a spate of robberies targeting their workers.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said three men attacked and robbed a bakery van and the community retaliated by beating and burning two of them to death.

They also burnt the house of one of the suspects.

"According to information at our disposal, three men attacked and robbed a bakery van. The community mobilised and attacked them.

"One of the suspects managed to escape from the crowd and the two [who were cornered] were beaten before they were burnt alive," said Hlathi.

"One of the men died on the scene, while the other died on his way to the hospital."