Hlaudi's ACM slams IEC over 'drunk voter' video, threatens court action

About 27 small parties initially threatened to go to court to interdict the IEC from declaring the results. But they seemingly abandoned that move at the eleventh hour, with the commission going ahead on Saturday evening to declare the results of the election.

The IEC named the ANC winner of the national vote, and the winner in eight of the nine provinces.

Ramuada said they pulled back out of respect for the people who voted for other parties, "because we do not have a problem with the other parties - but we have a problem with the IEC".

"Just look at the video of the voter who was drunk - and the IEC staff were taking a video and making it a joke. So you can just see that everything was loose on the part of the IEC. How can the IEC allow such things in the voting station?" said Ramuada.