People 'not ready for BLF', Hlaudi Motsoeneng's ACM sinks without trace

Black First Land First (BLF) is disappointed with its dismal support as shown by preliminary election results.

"We expected to do much better," BLF leader Andile Mngxitama said on the sidelines of a legal matter at the South Gauteng High Court on Thursday.

"I still hope for a miracle. It will be a great pity if our people didn't put us in parliament. Of course, what it means is that perhaps our people are not yet ready for us," Mngxitama said.

The BLF had secured 4,458 votes with counting having passed the 5-million mark at 1.26pm on Thursday.

The BLF leader said: "What happened was that white people voted for the FF+ and black people have not voted for us. That's the bottom line."

Mngxitama said they were waiting for results from party strongholds.

He believed the elections were rigged if one compared how much money bigger political parties spent vs a "poor organisation" such as themselves.