Angry villagers boycott polls

Six villages in the North West witnessed a low voter turnout yesterday as residents vowed not to vote until the government provides them with a proper road.

Villagers in the Kagisano Molopo municipality blocked entrances to the area with tree branches in protest over poor service delivery.

The municipality was placed under administration in August last year to avoid its collapse as it failed to deliver services to communities.

Yesterday, residents of villages including Madinonyane, Tseoge Lekgeng, Kokwane Mabone and Setabeng said they did not see the importance of repeatedly voting if promises made were not met.

Some villagers in Tseoge and Kokwane took the locks of the voting station and told the police and IEC not to enter their villages.

The areas were identified by police and the IEC as hot spots for potential violence.

In Madinonyane only three people had cast their votes by noon. Resident Lawrence Modirwa said there was no win or lose.

"We are struggling to get the 'therefore', after the elections, this is what will happen to us."

He said while casting his vote was a democratic right this was violated when the government promised things they could not provide.