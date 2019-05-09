'Double voting' raised as political parties question IEC

The DA’s Mike Moriarty said the fact that ink used to mark voter thumbs was removable created concern that people could vote twice.

“We have raised concerns about possible fraud,” he said, adding that many "zipzip" machines meant to scan ID’s of voters at voting stations were not working.

Moriarty said of the 600 concerns raised, many were about ballot papers running out.

The EFF’s Leigh-Anne Mathys said they wrote a formal letter to the IEC raising concerns about possible voter fraud.

“We have raised serious concerns but they have not responded yet,” she said. Mathys said while they don’t want to “jump the gun”, the party was quite concerned.

It was the same case for Cope. The party's head of election Mzwandile Hleko said they raised concerns of the ink being easily removed.

“We are worried that people double-voted and the fact that we are having these problems 25 years after (the start of) democracy,” he said.