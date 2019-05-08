MoFlava talks to us about why voting today is important

How do you hope to help shape the future of South Africa, in your personal capacity?

I award bursaries to students who are interested in media. This opportunity gives young South Africans a chance to take charge of their lives and shape their own future.

You have recently collaborated with Levi's in their drive to increase voter turnout in these elections with the ''It's Your Vote, It's Your Voice'' campaign, what is the significance of this collaboration?

It’s important to align with brands that believe in what I personally believe in. We all want young people to listen to us and buy our products, but the relationship can’t end there. We need to represent more than just consumer goods and being media personalities.

Lastly, South Africa needs…. New ideas in our leadership, young blood in leadership!