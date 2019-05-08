MoFlava talks to us about why voting today is important
As we prepare to cast our vote in the national elections today, we spoke to deejay MoFlava about the importance of casting your vote.
Why do you think it is vital for someone of a voting age, particularly the youth, to cast their vote at these 2019 elections?
I believe that it is important for anyone of voting age to participate in the political direction of their country. When we take charge of the conversation, then we feel like we are part of the process. If we don’t get involved in political decisions, then we have no control over the direction of where we want to go as a society.
We are 25 years into Democracy, what does this progress mean to you?
It mean for the first time ever, every South African has had an opportunity to live in a country that is truly for all those in it. But 25 years has not removed the gaps between the haves and the have not and therefore so much more progress in needed.
How do you hope to help shape the future of South Africa, in your personal capacity?
I award bursaries to students who are interested in media. This opportunity gives young South Africans a chance to take charge of their lives and shape their own future.
You have recently collaborated with Levi's in their drive to increase voter turnout in these elections with the ''It's Your Vote, It's Your Voice'' campaign, what is the significance of this collaboration?
It’s important to align with brands that believe in what I personally believe in. We all want young people to listen to us and buy our products, but the relationship can’t end there. We need to represent more than just consumer goods and being media personalities.
Lastly, South Africa needs…. New ideas in our leadership, young blood in leadership!