Riots mar special elections

Few incidents marred the starting of special votes in Mpumalanga yesterday when communities closed roads leading to voting stations demanding service delivery.

The community of Pilgrim's Rest in Graskop took to the streets, barricading roads and closed the voting stations in this small town.

Police used robber bullets to disperse the crowd which comprised young people demanding clean water and RDP houses.

"This town is a ghost town, all the buildings you see here were built by whites long time ago. We either get dirty water or no water at all," said angry community members, who didn't want to be named for fear of victimisation.

The Independent Electoral Commission spokesperson in the province Sibusiso Nkosi said police managed to keep the situation under control and voting went ahead.

In Hazyview, disabled Patrick Manyika who voted at Mdzimba Primary School said his vote was to make sure that disabled people like myself were given equal opportunity to participate in elections.

"I want a job and I also want to see the issue of land being addressed. As a disabled person, I want government to make sure that we are taken care of and that when we visit government buildings we are able to access them on our wheelchairs," said Manyika.