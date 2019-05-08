Political parties displayed maturity during elections - Analysts
Political analysts have praised political parties in their display of maturity during today’s national elections.
Professor Shadrcak Gutto said he was particularly impressed with how the elections were conducted across the country.
“There hasn’t been anything that I can say was negative regarding the handling of the election process. Party agents were operating within the code of conduct prescribed to them. They were not campaigning at the voting stations,” Gutto said.
He said the Independent Electoralte Commission was well prepared in preventing any potential threats to a smooth and peaceful election day.
Dumisani Hlophe said these elections signified a matured democracy which was aided by the work invested by the IEC.
He said what was interesting with these elections was political parties’ extensive use of social media as a campaigning tool in a bid to garner more votes.
“Right now the DA has used a sponsored hashtag to help it on this day and I think in the long run other parties will follow suit,” Hlophe said.
Hlophe predicted the worst for DA party leader Mmusi Maimane if he failed to score a higher a voting percentage compared to the party’s former leader Helen Zille.
“Its in his best interest to get a higher score during these elections because things won't bode well for him if he doesn’t. Questions within his party will be raised about how strong of a leader he is if he failed to improve its standings,” he said.
He also warned that ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa may lose his influence in the national votes.
“He will lose the factional battle within his party if he and might have less influence. The battles will definitely intensify if the ANC gets less than 60%,” he said.