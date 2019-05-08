Political parties displayed maturity during elections - Analysts

Political analysts have praised political parties in their display of maturity during today’s national elections.

Professor Shadrcak Gutto said he was particularly impressed with how the elections were conducted across the country.

“There hasn’t been anything that I can say was negative regarding the handling of the election process. Party agents were operating within the code of conduct prescribed to them. They were not campaigning at the voting stations,” Gutto said.

He said the Independent Electoralte Commission was well prepared in preventing any potential threats to a smooth and peaceful election day.

Dumisani Hlophe said these elections signified a matured democracy which was aided by the work invested by the IEC.