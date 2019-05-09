Protest at elections is stupid

Fellow South Africans, protesting on the eve of general elections is stupidity of the worst kind. The ballot box is your most powerful protest available to make a powerful statement. - Sikhumbuzo Manyoni

Why so many journos left eNCA

I wonder why so many presenters and reporters decided to leave eNCA for the new 24-hour news channel Newzroom Afrika on DStv channel 405. Could it be things were not well behind the scenes? - Anonymous

Only BLF is serious about land

Land is a major issue in this year's elections, but only the Black First Land First (BLF) is serious about land redistribution to the masses. The ANC and the EFF just sing the same slogan to woo the electorate. - OJ Mangwana

Beware Uncle Sam colours

The US is pumping local boxers with red, blue and white coloured boxing shoes - the colours of the US flag. I advise our boxers to take the boots and change the colours to black, green and gold. Aways with Uncle Sam's colours. - TNT

It's not over yet for Bucs

To the Buccaneers, it is not over yet. Saturday is judgement day and we can be champions. Remember that, one who laughs last, laughs best. It's up to the players and coaches to win the last match. - Sputla GaMadisha Ditoro