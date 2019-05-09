Radebe upbeat about ANC winning overwhelming majority

He said that the oil exploration and production sharing deal in South Sudan was going to benefit both SA and South Sudan in the sense that it will mitigate the ever-increasing fuel price in SA and also avail economic opportunities to the people of South Sudan. Radebe reiterated his defence for the decision to do business with South Sudan, stating the liberation Struggle days as the time during which relations between SPLM (Sudan People's Liberation Movement) and the ANC were conceived and nurtured. Both the ANC and the SPLM are now governing parties in their respective jurisdictions, the latter ascending to governing party status in the wake of the secession, in July 2011.

"We are not an island as South Africa, we are part of the African continent. So when we talk about agenda 2063 the Africa we want, we also want South African companies to invest in the rest of the African continent as well as those countries to invest in South Africa. Which explains why as South Africa we are so keen to develop in partnership with South Sudan that oil block B2 in South Sudan in order to give economic independence to the people South Sudan as well as to secure our security of oil supply because we are a net importer of crude oil in South Africa. When that project is in full operation, it will reduce the cost and price of oil in our country. It is huge. We are talking here of 3.2-billion barrels in oil reserves which means that it will be pumping oil for the next 40 years plus at peak.

“Our relationship with South Sudan is not something that starts in 2018/2019. We were together in the trenches fighting injustice both in South Sudan and in South Africa. SPLM were a revolutionary partner of the ANC and MK,” he said.