Elections 2019

South Africans will only appreciate right to vote when it's taken away ...

Voting is no magic wand to transform your shack or miraculously create much-need employment for many

Prince Mashele
Columnist
Young voters are more worried than excited about elections, says poll

Young SA voters feel limited by their choices at the ballot box for next week’s general elections.

By Nico Gous
WATCH | SA kids share their unfiltered answers on elections

Seriously, this is the best video on the elections that you'll watch.

By Unathi Nkanjeni
Makhura rules out coalitions in Gauteng because they 'don't get things ...

ANC Gauteng chairperson David Makhura has stuck to his guns on the eve of the elections, saying the party will not ...

By Qaanitah Hunter
ANC 'confident' of overwhelming victory in May 8 elections

The ANC has no appetite for governing through coalitions, and the party is confident that it will win the May 8 ...

By ZIMASA MATIWANE
'We're humble enough to acknowledge our mistakes': Cyril Ramaphosa

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has admitted that his party has made mistakes in the past but is now ready to build a ...

By AMIL UMRAW
Holomisa won't sacrifice ethics in UDM coalition

UDM leader General Bantu Holomisa is not prepared to serve in cabinet with those who still have Bosasa and Gupta ...

By Isaac Mahlangu

A limited podcast series exploring the data behind the elections, pulling out the stories we didn't know were there. In this episode we take a closer look at gender and the so-called gender divide in the electorate:



