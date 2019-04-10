Elections 2019
South Africans will only appreciate right to vote when it's taken away ...
Voting is no magic wand to transform your shack or miraculously create much-need employment for many
Young voters are more worried than excited about elections, says poll
Young SA voters feel limited by their choices at the ballot box for next week’s general elections.
WATCH | SA kids share their unfiltered answers on elections
Seriously, this is the best video on the elections that you'll watch.
Makhura rules out coalitions in Gauteng because they 'don't get things ...
ANC Gauteng chairperson David Makhura has stuck to his guns on the eve of the elections, saying the party will not ...
ANC 'confident' of overwhelming victory in May 8 elections
The ANC has no appetite for governing through coalitions, and the party is confident that it will win the May 8 ...
'We're humble enough to acknowledge our mistakes': Cyril Ramaphosa
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has admitted that his party has made mistakes in the past but is now ready to build a ...
Holomisa won't sacrifice ethics in UDM coalition
UDM leader General Bantu Holomisa is not prepared to serve in cabinet with those who still have Bosasa and Gupta ...