Kgalema Motlanthe set to follow Thabo Mbeki in endorsing the ANC for elections

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe is expected to announce his endorsement for the ANC for the upcoming general elections.

Motlanthe, who has previously told British media house BBC that the ANC "… has to lose elections for the penny to drop", is expected to endorse the ruling party at the ANC pavilion at the Rand Easter Show in Nasrec, south of Johannesburg, on Friday afternoon.

"It would be good for the ANC itself (to lose elections) and let me tell you why - because those elements who are in it for the largesse will quit it, will desert it and only then would the possibility arise for salvaging whatever is left of it," Motlanthe said during a 2017 interview with the BBC.