Elderly voter dies at polling station

A voter has died while at one of the polling stations in Tshwane.

This was announced by IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo during a media briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday.

“As always in the election of this magnitude there are some challenges reported, including an instance where officials arrived late for duty and where materials were delayed. This had all been resolved by 9am," he said.

“The IEC is sad to report the death of a deputy presiding officer in the Eastern Cape due to illness overnight and extends its condolences to the family. The commission also received reports of an elderly voter who apparently died in a voting station in Elandspoort, in Tshwane, today. Accordingly we express our condolences to the family,” Mamabolo said.