North West town's dry taps finally flowing

Residents of a North West town will now have free water after years of dry taps and travelling distances to fetch or buy water.

Yesterday, water and sanitation deputy minister Pamela Tshwete handed over two refurbished boreholes and two new boreholes and water storage to Bakerville.

Residents of the farming town, situated about 20km north of Lichtenburg, said they used to buy water for R5 per 20litres from the donkey cart owners who trade in water. Those who had wheelbarrows travelled over 3km to a local farm to buy water at R2 per 20 litres.

They relied on two boreholes as their source of potable water until 2016 when a contractor appointed by the Ditsobotla municipality to refurbish the non-functioning boreholes in the area switched off the water altogether, leaving residents without running water. He then left the project unfinished.

Pensioner Amogelang Molefi said she used her pension money to buy water: "I am old and also take care of a disabled grandchild. I had to buy water from the donkey cart. I am happy that from today I will fetch water from my own yard."