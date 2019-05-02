40 new ambulances remain unused

Paramedics in the North West are using old ambulances that break down with patients on board while a new fleet remains unused, gathering dust.

Employees yesterday said they were worried that the constant ambulance shortages and breakdowns would cause more accidents, putting their lives and those of the patients at risk.

They said last week an ambulance rolled over in Madibogo after it hit a donkey, while another was involved in a crash last month in Delareyville, overturning with a patient on board.

The paramedics said some of the vehicles only have red lights and no sirens. "When the traffic is busy, we are unable to ask other road users to give us way. At that time we are carrying a patient that needs urgent medical attention."

The paramedics said they were faced with these working conditions despite the fact that the department bought more than 40 new ambulances in January to address the shortage of ambulances in the province. They claimed these were parked at the Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) College in Orkney, outside Klerksdorp.

The paramedics said most of the time, families of patients attack them and threaten to sue them when they arrive late or find the patient already dead.