Mongameli Bobani praises 'disciplined' Nelson Mandela Bay voters

By HeraldLIVE - 08 May 2019 - 12:21
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani casts his vote.
Image: Twitter/Siyamtanda Capa

Wearing a UDM flag draped over his shoulders, Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani strutted into the KwaMagxaki community hall to cast his vote on Wednesday. 

Bobani said he had visited other areas earlier in the day before heading to his voting station.

"So far, we have not yet received any problems in the city," he said.

"We are expecting more than 600,000 people to go and vote."

Asked what he would be doing after casting his vote, Bobani replied: "I will be moving around, checking if there's any problems in the city.

"We want to ensure voting happens without any problems. We are not expecting any problems but if there are any challenges ... we are ready."

Bobani praised Nelson Mandela Bay voters and candidates for their behaviour. "I thank our residents and the political parties who are also very disciplined, as there have been no reports of infighting," he said.

Cops restore calm in hotspot areas after election disruptions flare up

Various communities took to the streets early on Wednesday morning to protest against participating in the elections.
5 hours ago

