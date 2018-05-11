ANC pressured Eastern Cape government to announce cabinet changes day earlier
The ANC in the Eastern Cape forced the provincial government to announce changes to its cabinet on Thursday even though Premier Phumulo Masualle was due to announce the reshuffle on Friday.
The publication has reliably learnt that subsequent to the ANC caucus meeting at the Bhisho legislature on Thursday‚ the provincial government was instructed to publish the statement that Masualle was supposed to read at the Friday media briefing.
“Pursuant to this new political discourse‚ it became necessary to review the Provincial Government Executive Council (EXCO) and facilitate the deployment of some members of the new provincial leadership to serve in the Provincial Government Cabinet. This decision should allow for a smooth transition as the current 5th Administration winds down its term and prepares for a handing over to the incoming 6th Administration‚ ahead of the 2019 National and Provincial Elections‚” Masualle says in the statement.
The changes to the Eastern Cape Provincial Government Executive Council (EXCO) are:
- Economic Development‚ Environmental Affairs and Tourism (DEDEA) and Provincial Treasury‚ will now be headed by provincial chairman Oscar Mabuyane;
- Deputy secretary Helen Sauls August will take over Health;
- New Human Settlements MEC will be deputy chair Mlungisi Mvoko; and
- Pemmy Majodina will replace former provincial treasure Thandiswa Marawu at Public Works.
Other appointments will see former ANC provincial spokesman Mlibo Qoboshiyane being replaced by SACP provincial secretary Xolile Nqatha at Rural Development and Agrarian Reform‚ Dr Pumza Dyantyi will be moved to Social Development and legislature deputy speaker Bulelwa Tunyiswa will take over Sport‚ Recreation‚ Arts and Culture (DSRAC).
The publication understand that Masualle was not present at the caucus meeting as he was attending a department of education programme in the province.