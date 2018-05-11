The ANC in the Eastern Cape forced the provincial government to announce changes to its cabinet on Thursday even though Premier Phumulo Masualle was due to announce the reshuffle on Friday.

The publication has reliably learnt that subsequent to the ANC caucus meeting at the Bhisho legislature on Thursday‚ the provincial government was instructed to publish the statement that Masualle was supposed to read at the Friday media briefing.

“Pursuant to this new political discourse‚ it became necessary to review the Provincial Government Executive Council (EXCO) and facilitate the deployment of some members of the new provincial leadership to serve in the Provincial Government Cabinet. This decision should allow for a smooth transition as the current 5th Administration winds down its term and prepares for a handing over to the incoming 6th Administration‚ ahead of the 2019 National and Provincial Elections‚” Masualle says in the statement.