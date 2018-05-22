Group takes ANC top leadership to court

Four ANC members in the Eastern Cape have challenged the ANC, its top six leaders and the national executive committee to decide whether to endorse or reject the Ndebele Report.

The members from four branch wards filed an urgent application at the South Gauteng High Court on Thursday asking the court to compel their political party to decide on the contentious matter and accused the party of ignoring the report.

Ntombekhaya Gunguluza, Nomakaya Ntozini, Nkululeko Mali and Mbulelo Geswindt all demanded that the top six leaders be compelled to intervene in the matter.

The top-six, who have all been listed as respondents in the application, are ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, deputy president David Mabuza, secretary-general Ace Magashule, his deputy, Jessie Duarte, treasurer-general Paul Mashatile and national chairperson Gwede Mantashe.

"In this application, I seek, on an urgent basis, judicial review of the inaction of the second respondent in failing to carry out its duties in respect of the appeal lodged, most particularly the failure to make a decision concerning the Ndebele Report.

"I further seek to compel the second respondent to accept or reject the findings of the Ndebele report; accept recommendations of the Ndebele report and in so doing, implement same; reject the recommendations of the Ndebele report and in so doing provide written reasons as to why the recommendations are rejected," reads the four's affidavit.