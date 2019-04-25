IN PICTURES | EFF top brass out in force as Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi bags an honours degree

The EFF's circle of excellence keeps getting bigger.

Congratulatory messages continue to pour in after Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi, the party's deputy secretary-general, graduated with an honours degree in public administration from the University of South Africa (Unisa) on Wednesday evening.

The party's top leadership was out in numbers to celebrate her achievement. Deputy president Floyd Shivambu, treasurer general Leigh-Ann Mathys and national chairperson Dali Mpofu wore their graduation gowns and red berets as they cheered for Mkhaliphi from the front row.

Julius Malema, who was unable to attend, took to Twitter to convey a heart-warming message to his colleague.