EFF leader Julius Malema says his party will consider coalition talks with the ANC after the general elections next month - but not with the DA.

Speaking to the media while visiting his party's stand at the Rand Easter Show in Johannesburg on Tuesday‚ Malema said the DA was "biting the hand that feeds them". He was referring to accusations illustrated on DA election posters that allude to the EFF's alleged involvement in the VBS bank controversy.

"After insulting us like that‚ they expect to come and call us to sit and share a government ... I don’t think it will work. We are giving the DA power in Tshwane and Johannesburg. They are biting the hand that is feeding them and expect that hand to continue feeding them. It's unscientific; it won't work‚" said Malema.

"On the other hand‚ we have the corrupt ANC‚ which is hell-bent on stealing the peoples' resources.

"We absolutely don't have a problem - like we did in Tshwane now‚ when they elected the current mayor of Tshwane‚ we did not get involved. We just folded our arms.