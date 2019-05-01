South Africa

Support for Semenya after her appeal against IAAF's testosterone levels is dismissed

By Yoliswa Sobuwa - 01 May 2019 - 14:12
South Africa's Olympic champion Caster Semenya has received support from South Africans
Image: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP

South Africans have rallied behind Caster Semenya after the news broke that she lost the battle over the new testosterone rules.

Social networks were abuzz with ordinary users and celebrities posting their messages of support after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CSA) dismissed her appeal against IAAF's new testosterone laws for female track athletes competing in middle distances. 

Semenya herself posted on her twitter page in reaction to the decision. 

Semenya had taken IAAF - world athleltics controlling body - to the CSA to challenge its plans requiring female athletes with differences in sexual development (DSDs) who are often born with male testes to take hormone suppressants.

She had argued that the policy was discriminatory, unfair and potentially posed a health risk. The new regulations will now require any athlete with DSD who wishes to compete in international track and field events from 400 meters to the mile to reduce their testosterone levels if they wish to continue competing as women.

South African celebrities also took to Twitter to show their support for Semenya. TV personality Anele Mdoda tweeted her love for the athlete.

Presenter and actor Jonathan Boynton-Lee said the decision was heartbreaking.

Tru FM presenter Reggie Solani wrote on Facebook that he suggests that South Africans athletes show solidarity with Caster and not participate in any global sporting event. "It worked during apartheid cause it sent out a strong message . I can't think of any woman that has been humiliated and discriminated against. The entire sports fraternity must mobilise and stand up and fight this highest form of bullying," Solani wrote.

 

Tru FM presenter Reggie Solani wrote on Facebook that he suggests that South Africans athletes show solidarity with Caster and not participate in any global sporting event. 

- I suggest that ALL South African Athletes show solidarity with Caster and not participate in any global sporting...

Posted by Reggie Solani on Wednesday, May 1, 2019

Related articles

