Robber who disguised himself as armed response officer surrenders to police in PE

By GARETH WILSON - 24 April 2019 - 15:43
A robber who posed as an armed response officer responding to an alarm activation has handed himself over to police in Port Elizabeth.
Police have arrested one of the men who allegedly robbed Hollywoodbets, in Walmer Boulevard, dressed up as an armed response officer.

The robbery took place on April Fool’s day when two men, dressed in ADT uniforms with bulletproof vests and firearms, entered the sports betting outlet claiming to be responding to an alarm.

The cashier at the premises opened the door to explain that the alarm had not been activated and was then threatened by the suspects.

The men fled on foot after the robbery, but it is suspected a getaway vehicle was parked nearby.

Police spokesperson Capt Johan Rheeder said at 8.30am on Tuesday a 33-year-old man handed himself over to police at the Bethelsdorp police station.

Rheeder said the two men had been on the run since the robbery, with several previous attempts to catch them having failed.

