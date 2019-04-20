Three suspects arrested after shootout with police in Germiston
Three suspects were arrested after a shootout with police in Germiston, east of Johannesburg, on Friday afternoon.
Police also recovered two unlicensed firearms.
Police said that members of the Johannesburg Flying Squad had responded to a call to be on the lookout for a Ford Fiesta involved in an attempted robbery at a shop in the Eastgate Mall.
"The members saw the suspected vehicle in Van Buuren Road in Bedfordview, then gave chase and ordered the suspects to stop. The suspects then started to shoot at the police who returned fire. The suspects drove into Eastgate Shopping Centre parking area where they were cornered by the police and arrested," police said.
They said the arrested suspects would appear in the Germiston Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.