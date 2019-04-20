South Africa

Three suspects arrested after shootout with police in Germiston

By SowetanLIVE - 20 April 2019 - 11:52
Three suspects were arrested after a shootout with police in Germiston on Friday. File photo.
Three suspects were arrested after a shootout with police in Germiston on Friday. File photo.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

Three suspects were arrested after a shootout with police in Germiston, east of Johannesburg, on Friday afternoon.

Police also recovered two unlicensed firearms.

Police said that members of the Johannesburg Flying Squad had responded to a call to be on the lookout for a Ford Fiesta involved in an attempted robbery at a shop in the Eastgate Mall.

Undercover police foil robbery at petrol station

One suspect shot, four others arrested.
News
3 weeks ago

"The members saw the suspected vehicle in Van Buuren Road in Bedfordview, then gave chase and ordered the suspects to stop. The suspects then started to shoot at the police who returned fire. The suspects drove into Eastgate Shopping Centre parking area where they were cornered by the police and arrested," police said.

They said the arrested suspects would appear in the Germiston Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

'One of the guys is lying dead outside my gate' - shootout rocks Blairgowrie

Three people were shot in Blairgowrie, Johannesburg, when police and vehicle-tracking agents exchanged fire with suspected hijackers early on Friday.
News
1 week ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Can eating hot cross buns get you arrested at a breathalyser roadblock?
Cannibalistic Cobra regurgitates another cobra
X