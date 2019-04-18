Justice served, eight years later, as cash-heist gang get hefty sentences

Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya on Thursday welcomed the lengthy prison sentences handed to seven robbers for conspiracy to commit a cash-in-transit heist at the Protea cash depot in Welkom almost eight years ago.

On Wednesday the Bloemfontein high court, sitting in Kroonstad, found the seven men guilty of murder, armed robbery with aggravated circumstances, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearms ammunition.

The suspects were arrested in 2011 while on their way to commit a cash-in-transit heist.

The Special Task Force was activated and confronted the suspects. A shootout ensued between the robbers and the police, with one gang member being fatally wounded and another one being injured.

The other six were arrested and firearms confiscated.