South Africa

KZN jewellery heist pulled off 'within minutes'

By Orrin Singh - 17 April 2019 - 13:22
Three armed men stole most of the jewellery at a jewellery store in Galleria Mall, south of Durban, on Wednesday morning.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

A heist at a jewellery store at Galleria Mall, south of Durban, took just minutes - as three armed suspects made off with a sterling loot of undisclosed value on Wednesday. 

Mall management confirmed to our sister publication TimesLIVE that Natal Wholesale Jewellers (NWJ) was a victim of a business robbery.

Galleria general manager Kurt Hoggan said no one was harmed during the incident.

"The suspects entered the store, stole jewellery and fled the scene within minutes. We continue to work closely with the Saps, security companies and community groups to collectively act against crime," he said.

According to an eyewitness three armed men entered the shop and held up staff before making off with "most of the jewellery in the store".

The eyewitness said the men did not wear any form of disguise or masks to shield their identities.

KZN police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said they were investigating.

