Law student kicked in the face in PE club 'for rejecting friend's advances'

A second-year law student believes she was targeted by a male "friend" who she says assaulted her at a club in Port Elizabeth because she rebuffed his advances.

Speaking out about her ordeal - a month after President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country was facing a crisis when it came to violence against women and children - Fumani Jacob, 20, said the man simply could not accept rejection.

Jacob, who studies at Nelson Mandela University in PE, related her ordeal as a warning to other women.

Two weeks ago she went out with her cousin and a friend to Cubana, in Humewood. At the end of the night, when she decided to call an Uber to go home at about 4am, "a male friend of mine came and sat next to me,” she said.

He offered to take her home, but first went to settle his bill, she said.

"As I was waiting in the queue to the bathroom, I saw [him] charging at me, carrying a glass object."