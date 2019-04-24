Thandiswa Mazwai set to lay bare all things fetish

Pop culture innovator Thandiswa Mazwai doesn't kiss and tell when it comes to her fetish.

She would rather show you on stage at her much-anticipated Fetish music show on Friday night. Taking place at the Newtown Music Factory in Johannesburg's inner city, Mazwai encourages those keen to attend to dress according to their fetish.

"You almost got me, but you didn't," Mazwai said with huge laughter when Sowetan asked her to share her fetish.

"Guys, just come to the show and you will see."

But she was more forthcoming about what she planned on wearing. Taking Sowetan through her bondage-inspired wardrobe, she didn't hold back: "I don't know yet what I'm wearing, I'm still running through my wardrobe on what I can put together," she teased.

"I can also interpret fetish with an African twist, where you can put on waist beads with a mini-skirt, to me that's so sexy. Beads can be sexy; I have a lot of beads.

"I also have a lot of harnesses because I have been wearing this stuff for years. I have harnesses for my chest and I have corsets. I have gloves. I have lots of leather. I have stuff. I have the kinds of stuff to express this kind of sexual freedom."