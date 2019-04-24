South Africa

Officials, NGOs, celebs and ordinary folk muck in to mop up KZN

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 24 April 2019 - 14:24
President Cyril Ramaphosa talks to a member of the Da Silva family whose home collapsed in Amanzimtoti following torrential rains in the province on Monday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa talks to a member of the Da Silva family whose home collapsed in Amanzimtoti following torrential rains in the province on Monday.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

As the death toll from the KZN floods is expected to rise, emergency services are continuing to make their way through the debris and collapsed homes in the hopes of rescuing people.

Here is what has happened so far.

Deaths

Fifty-one people from KZN have been declared dead as a result of the floods caused by the torrential rain in the province. Emergency services comprising the police, IPSS medical care and metro search and rescue have been working in Malvern, Umlazi and Amanzimtoti, conducting searches and helping affected communities salvage their belongings.

Damage to property

Some houses in the Malvern informal settlement have been washed away, leaving many homeless and displaced. Videos and pictures of destroyed properties from Amanzimtoti, Chatsworth and Umlazi, in the south of Durban, have been making rounds on social media.

Donations

People used the power of Twitter to donate aid to affected communities to rebuild their homes. Celebrities and various organisations, including social media campaign Country Duty, have intervened to help KZN residents hit by the floods. 

Government intervention

President Cyril Ramaphosa made his way to KZN where he has been speaking to the victims of the flash floods in areas including Amanzimtoti and Umlazi. Ramaphosa said the Treasury would release funds to provide relief for those affected. 

Waterlogged railway tracks and flooded roads obstruct Durban traffic

Flooded roads and waterlogged railway tracks forced Durban residents and scholars to stay home on Tuesday morning.
News
1 day ago

Two dozen dead‚ dozens injured as Durban flooding death toll rises

The vicious storm that pounded greater Durban since Monday night has claimed at least two dozen lives and and left 32 people injured.
News
1 day ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Homes destroyed, lives lost: KZN floods leave a trail of devastation
Drunk on duty at Port Elizabeth's Livingstone hospital
X