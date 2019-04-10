Church needs to make fighting gender disparity priority mission

The Methodist Church of Southern Africa Limpopo Synod Office of the Bishop invited me to talk on gender based violence to address ministers in training.

The Methodist Church had been in the news for all the wrong reasons when this invitation came through.

The Methodist Church has been in the centre of public scrutiny, from Reverend Vukile Mehana who went on a tirade about women not being suitable to be priests in the church and recently being central to a sexual harassment incident at a Methodist Church in Pretoria.

The importance of gender equality and transformation dialogue in the church is critical if the church is to adequately respond to the pain that the body of Christ within the Methodist Church, and churches broadly, is going through.

The church can’t afford to pretend that all is well when the majority of its members,who are women, are not reflected in the leadership demographics of the church.

Thanks to the leadership of the recently appointed Bishop Sidwell Mokgothu and Rev Siphiwe Madi, the church has seen it fit to open up space to discuss what is ordinarily unconventional,especially within the church.

Gender-based violence, sexual harassment and sexual violence are topics that the church is uncomfortable with confronting, however it is important that they do so because this is what women, who are a majority in the church, face every day.