Mzansi on a high as court gives blessings to the herb

A haze of smoke filled a Soweto resident's shack as he celebrated the landmark Constitutional Court judgment which decriminalised private use of dagga in SA on Tuesday.

Muzomuhle Godlo, 48, from Orlando West was celebrating with friends where he makes a living as a barber.

The unanimous judgment delivered by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo declared it legal for people to smoke and cultivate dagga in the privacy of their homes without fear of prosecution. The judgment confirmed the 2017 Western Cape High Court ruling.

Yesterday, the sounds of reggae tunes could be heard from a portable speaker in Godlo's shack while he crushed the herb and rolled it into a neat joint before taking a puff.

"I am very happy. Now we can go forward and fight for the right to sell it legally. People call zol a drug but we see it as a natural herb which grows from the soil," Godlo said.

The father of seven, who is also a devout Rastafarian, said he uses the dagga for meditation as well as for medicinal purposes to treat conditions such as flu and nausea.

Godlo, who started smoking dagga 35 years ago, said people were tired of being harassed by authorities for using what they believe to be a harmless herb.