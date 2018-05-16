High fives as medical cannabis dispensary launches in Durban

Musician Kyle Deutsch is the in-house chiropractor at Africa's first medicinal cannabis dispensary.

The former Idols SA contestant on Wednesday confirmed that he would be practising at the Holistic Relief Wellness and Pain Management Centre in Durban‚ where medicinal cannabis products from the United States would be used to treat patients.

"I am a strong believer in progress of medicine and the holistic treatment of the body so I thought it was a great idea for me to take a room here in terms of my health business going forward‚" he told SowetanLIVE.

Deutsch emphasised that he was not advocating for drug use.

"I believe 100% there is a stigma attached to cannabis. This (medicinal cannabis) I feel is a complete separate entity. It's completely unrelated to the whole drug conception of cannabis. This is the wellness of the body.

"We are working toward the holistic treatment of the body. It's cutting-edge medicine and it's where the forefront of medicine is and it's natural‚" he said.