The Constitutional Court could decide on Tuesday whether you can smoke a joint of dagga in your home.

But it may choose not to — and it could wait for the full lengthy court case in the High Court in Pretoria‚ where the so-called dagga couple‚ Jules Stobbs and Myrtle Clarke‚ have asked the court to strike down every law banning the use‚ sale and cultivation of marijuana.

In March last year‚ Western Cape Judge Dennis Davies found the ban on using marijuana at home breached the constitutional right to privacy. But he did not legalise the sale of dagga or transporting dagga to a private home.

Rastafarian Garreth Prince and former Dagga Party leader Jeremy Acton brought the case to ask for the home use of marijuana to be allowed. The pair represented themselves without lawyers.

Now‚ the Constitutional Court has to agree with‚ or strike down‚ that decision.

Stobbs and Clarke got involved in the Western Cape case as friends of the court‚ and asked it to make a wider decision striking down the laws that ban the sale‚ transport and cultivation of dagga. In essence‚ they wanted the decision to be more wide-ranging and allowed for a greater legalisation of the drug.