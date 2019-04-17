From Phahlane to crime intelligence: five stories from McBride's state capture testimony

Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride concluded his testimony at the Zondo commission on Tuesday.

McBride appeared before the inquiry this week after his testimony was postponed in February and again at the beginning of April.

From rigged statistics to implicated officials, here is a wrap of McBride's revelations.

Zimbabwe renditions

McBride said the infamous "Zimbabwe renditions" case, allegedly involving former Hawks boss Anwa Dramat and Gauteng commander Shadrack Sibiya, was a conspiracy.

Dramat and Sibiya were implicated in a 2010 operation to illegally extradite five Zimbabweans who were suspects in the murder of a senior official in SA's neighbouring country.

McBride said he was concerned that the docket for the case had been prepared by the police's crime intelligence (CI) unit. He said the investigation's integrity was compromised due to the way it was handled.