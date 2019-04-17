Edward Zuma tried to intervene in R15m SAPS payment, inquiry hears

Former president Jacob Zuma's son Edward is alleged to have interfered, albeit unsuccessfully, in the payment of about R15m from the KwaZulu-Natal police coffers to a controversial Durban businessman.

The money, due to Gold Coast Trading and its owner Thoshan Panday, was frozen as part of a 2010 investigation into fraud and corruption between Panday and senior police officials in the province.

The allegations form part of former KZN Hawks boss Johan Booysen's evidence before the state capture inquiry. Testifying on Wednesday, Booysen - who was heading the investigation at the time - alleged that Edward asked him to "unfreeze" the money so that he could be paid his dividends as Panday's business partner.