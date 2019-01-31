Robert McBride has until 28 February as head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid)‚ following a decision by police minister Bheki Cele not to renew his contract.

McBride is fighting to keep his job.

Here's a look at highlights from McBride's tenure:

2014: Appointment as Ipid head

After his name was submitted by the then police minister Nathi Mthethwa as a preferred candidate for the job‚ McBride was appointed as the head of Ipid.

In 2013‚ there was some dissent when it was confirmed that he had been nominated‚ with trade union Solidarity publicly describing his nomination as a "disgrace".

McBride's appointment was met with controversy for being part of the 1986 Umkhonto weSizwe group that bombed the Why Not Magoos restaurant in Durban where three people were killed and 69 injured.

March 2015: Dramatic start

On March 3 McBride took up his post as Ipid's head. McBride started on a rather dramatic note as he was investigating a case of four Zimbabweans who had been illegally repatriated in 2010.

Former Hawk's boss Lt-Gen Anwa Dramat had been initially heavily implicated‚ but that changed when McBride joined as Ipid's head.