Police minister Bheki Cele believes it would "irrational" to reappoint Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride for another five year-term at the end of this month because of "serious allegations of misconduct" levelled against him.

"In my view‚ it would be irrational for the [police] portfolio committee to renew McBride's appointment as executive director. Serious allegations of misconduct have been levelled against McBride‚ and these allegations undermine his fitness to hold office‚" Cele said in his submissions on Monday.

"At a minimum‚ the incumbent must be suitably qualified and fit and proper."

McBride took Cele and the parliamentary committee to court over the matter.

The minister also cited what he deems is prima facie evidence against McBride.