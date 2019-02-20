Finance minister Tito Mboweni has no confidence in public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane - and will be taking her report on National Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane on judicial review.

Responding to a question during a pre-budget media briefing on Wednesday about whether he still had full confidence in Mogajane‚ Mboweni responded in the affirmative. And then immediately fired a broadside at Mkhwebane.

In a report published last year‚ Mkhwebane found that Mogajane had failed to declare a traffic offence conviction when he was being considered for the position of treasury director-general‚ and recommended that remedial steps be taken against him.

“I think the public protector has a problem. I'm saying this as strongly as I can‚ knowing fully well that the office of the public protector is a constitutional structure ... but the incumbent [Mkhwebane] has a problem.