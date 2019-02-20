Despite a tough economic environment‚ government is planning to spend R5.8-trillion in the next three years‚ with the bulk of the money going to education‚ health and social development.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni‚ tabling his budget in parliament on Tuesday‚ told MPs that over the next three years government would spend R1.2-trillion on education‚ R717 bn to improve the ailing public health infrastructure‚ and about R900bn on social development or social grants.

Mboweni said the department of basic education would receive R30bn to build new schools and maintain existing schooling infrastructure. An additional R2.8bn would also be channelled towards eradicating pit latrines at more than 2‚400 schools.

In the next three years‚ an amount of just over R111bn would be set aside to fund 2.8-million "deserving students from poor and working class families to obtain their qualifications at universities and technical and vocational and training colleges”.