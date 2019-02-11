President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked higher education minister Naledi Pandor to take disciplinary steps against National Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane for failing to disclose his criminal record when applying for the job.

Ramaphosa initiated remedial action in line with the report of the public protector on Mogajane's appointment‚ the presidency said in a statement on Monday.

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane issued a report in December on improper conduct regarding Mogajane's application for the position of director-general at the Treasury and his subsequent appointment by the Treasury.

She found that Mogajane had failed to disclose a criminal record on the Z83 application form he completed for the position and that this failure constituted impropriety or dishonesty‚ and amounted to improper conduct.

She recommended that Ramaphosa take appropriate action against Mogajane within 30 days of the report for the latter's "blatantly and dishonestly" making false representation of material facts in his Z83 form.