Government will allocate R23bn a year in the next three years to help the cash-strapped power utility Eskom meet its financial obligations.

This was announced in parliament on Wednesday by finance minister Tito Mboweni when he tabled that national budget for the 2019/2020 financial year.

Mboweni also announced that an independent chief reorganisation officer‚ a first in government‚ would also be appointed by himself in consultation with public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan to oversee the unbundling of Eskom.

The unbundling of the state energy utility into three separation entities (generation‚ distribution and transmission) operating under Eskom Holdings‚ was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his state of the nation address a fortnight ago and has put the government on a collision course with labour unions as they fear job losses.

Eskom is currently burdened with a debt of R400bn debt largely accumulated over its capital expansion projects that have been plagued by allegations of mismanagement over a period in which the state-owned company was also marred by serious allegations of corruption.