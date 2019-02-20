Struggling parastatals to be under 'curatorship': Tito Mboweni

Mboweni said the government was reviewing its framework for SOE support and has revised the contingency reserve upwards of R13bn to respond to possible requests for financial support from cash-strapped entities such as SA Airways and the SABC.

"We must tighten the guarantee rules. If a state-owned enterprise applies for a government guarantee for operational purposes‚ it will be required to appoint a CRO with national treasury and its bondholders. The chief reorganisation officer will undertake a full operational and financial review.

"When banks need state support‚ we appoint a curator. When provincial and municipal finances are in disarray‚ government can take over the running of the administration. These rules should also apply to all SOEs‚" said Mboweni.

At press briefing prior to presenting the budget to MPs‚ Mboweni relayed how when he served on the board of cement maker PPC‚ when it experienced financial difficulties‚ the banks “literally took away the keys from us" and imposed a chief restructuring officer.