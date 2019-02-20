Parliament hurries to finalise SABC board next month

Parliament's communications portfolio committee, which is in a race against time to fill vacant positions on the SABC board, hopes to finalise the short-listing process before the end of next month.

Hlengiwe Mkhize, who chairs the portfolio committee on communications, said yesterday the committee would begin from next week the process of short-listing candidates to be interviewed to fill vacant positions at the boards of the SABC and of the Media Development and Diversity Agency.

"Although expected to be rigorous, the committee has undertaken to provide due diligence on the process and complete the interviews and recommendation of candidates before parliament rises officially at the end of March 2019," said Mkhize.

The broadcaster, which is in dire financial straits, sank into deeper crisis late last year following the resignation of four directors, which left its board without the quorum required to make decisions.