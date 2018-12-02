Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has reportedly “gone to war” with the board of the SABC over looming retrenchments at the broadcaster.

The minister sent a scathing letter to the board after meeting staff on Thursday‚ saying she had been forced to “desist from all engagements” with it due to an impasse over retrenchments.

Nearly 1‚000 permanent staff and 1‚200 freelancers face retrenchment as the broadcaster grapples with a cash crisis which‚ if not resolved‚ will see staff not being paid their salaries in the first quarter of 2019. Ndabeni-Abrahams is at odds with the board for going ahead with planned retrenchments before allowing her time to negotiate a bailout with finance minister Tito Mobweni.

A board source who attended a meeting with the minister on Thursday told City Press that Ndabeni-Abrahams had been “threatening and very aggressive‚ as was her deputy. It felt clear she was preparing for a constructive dismissal of the board.”

The letter‚ written the following day‚ informed the board that the impasse between it and the minister over retrenchments would be reported to President Cyril Ramaphosa and parliament.

DA MP Phumzile Van Damme‚ confirming the party was in possession of the letter‚ said in a statement on Sunday that while Ndabeni-Abrahams had an oversight role over the SABC‚ she did not have the authority to give instructions to the board.