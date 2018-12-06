Fourth SABC board member quits

“We can confirm that the president has received four letters of resignation from members of the SABC board‚ being Krish Naidoo‚ Miss Khanyisile Kweyama‚ John Mattison as well as Mr Mathata Tsedu‚” presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko was quoted as saying.

The board was appointed by former president Jacob Zuma in September 2017.

Eyewitness News reported on Thursday that the broadcaster’s interim board was being investigated by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) over the irregular awarding of a multibillion-rand contract.

Naidoo confirmed his resignation earlier on Thursday. Naidoo told the broadcaster’s radio news that he had thrown in the towel.