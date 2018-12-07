In the wake of four board resignations at the SABC this week‚ civil society lobby group the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has urged the government to stop interfering in the affairs of the public broadcaster.

"Outa is concerned with the resignations this week by SABC board members‚ some of whom have been pivotal in overturning reckless decisions made during the Hlaudi Motsoeneng years‚" said Outa chief executive Wayne Duvenage.

The government announced on Thursday that four SABC board members had resigned.

"The president has received four letters of resignation from ... Krish Naidoo‚ Miss Khanyisile Kweyama‚ John Mattison as well as Mr Mathata Tsedu‚" presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said.

The board was appointed by former president Jacob Zuma in September 2017.