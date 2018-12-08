Furore as SABC awards security tender to 'losing bidder'

The SABC’s interim board’s decision to appoint Mafoko Security Patrol for a R185 million security tender divided the board into two, according to a transcript of a board meeting obtained by SowetanLIVE.

The transcript show that Mjayeli was ranked the highest bidder with 99 points followed by Mafoko with 98.87 points and the third highest ranked company was Mabotwane Security with 98.14.

Two SABC executive members, former Acting COO Bessie Tugwana and acting CFO Thabile Dlamini, did not agree with the decision to topple Mjayeli Security as the preferred and recommended service provider by the board and had instead proposed that if Mafoko were considered over Mjayeli, third positioned Mabotwane Security should have also formed part of the discussion by the interim board when making a final determination about the winner of the bid.

Dlamini, in her submission, had said that Mabotwane should feature to ensure fairness in the process, as the company was only few points shy of the two leading competitors.

However, the suggestion was dismissed by Khanyisile Kweyama, who in her response gave an analogy of three horses running a race.

“If they get to the finishing line, and the one goes by the nose, and the one goes maybe over here, so if you are making an assessment of which one is the winner you use these two. You don’t take the one that was coming up that could have stumbled and not even made it by the nose,” read the transcript.

The two executives, the document show, were also joined by deceased Group Executive for legal Sizwe Vilakazi who advised the board to consider serious and justifiable reasons for not endorsing the recommended company as decided by the Bid Evaluation Committee.

The interim board, which was led by Kweyama and veteran journalist Mathatha Tsedu as chairperson and deputy chairperson respctively, went ahead and appointed Mafoko despite the fact that their price was R8.8 million higher than the R176 million amount budgeted for by the SABC for the tender.