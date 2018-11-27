Members of Parliament from the ANC‚ the DA and the NFP said on Tuesday national broadcaster SABC cannot be allowed to retrench 981 permanent workers and 1‚000 freelancers until it conducts a skills and salary audit.

They made this assertion during yet another meeting with the SABC board and executives to discuss the broadcaster's plans to lay off workers in terms of section 189 of the Labour Relations Act because it is bankrupt.

The legislators also lambasted the SABC board and sent them packing‚ saying they had not come to the meeting with new information on the planned retrenchments.

The MPs told the SABC board‚ led by chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini and CEO Madoda Mxekwa‚ to go back to their offices in Auckland Park to conduct a skills and salary audit and make a final determination of how much the retrenchments would cost in terms of issues such as severance pay.

"We're saying the portfolio committee on communications is not for retrenchments‚ that is our position. So we're saying go back and attend the issues that we've raised so that in the long run this issue must be put aside.

"We're there to assist you in terms of bringing all the relevant partners to assist... to bring the National Treasury and see how best we can assist you. But the bottom line is that we're not in support of retrenchments‚" said ANC MP Moses Tseli.